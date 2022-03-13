Zoë Kravitz hosted Saturday Night Live last night and with it came some beautifully funny moments for The Batman actress. While she's incredibly cool, thinking of Kravitz as one of our funniest actresses wouldn't have happened before but she proved herself on the sketch comedy show with musical guest Rosalía.

One of the things that was so funny about Kravitz's episode was her dynamic with McKinnon. It started off right in the monologue with McKinnon as Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman in Batman Returns and carried on to McKinnon playing Kravitz's strange crush who had to return her calculator to her.

When a nerdy teenager (McKinnon) finally has a chance with the popular girl at school (Kravitz), he has to check in with his friend every single step of the way (Bryant) and the two are just in a constant circle of a moment happening and then McKinnon turning to consult the telephone to tell Bryant about the next step of their adventure. It's funny and sweet because it is so very much the feeling of having a crush and trying to understand every single thing they've said to you.

Image via Saturday Night Live

RELATED: Who Is Catwoman, the Iconic Burglar and Anti-Hero in ‘The Batman’?

And who among us hasn't found some weird reason to bring something over to a crush's house or to them in school just to see them? But McKinnon's teenager needs a lot of help getting with his crush and Kravitz has to, basically, lead the charge throughout their entire interaction just to get to the point where they kiss. Especially since McKinnon's character said that he'd "wait by the mailbox" for his mom to come and pick him up.

What's great is that McKinnon tells Kravitz some absolutely bonkers stories that Kravitz eats up. Like getting mono from a musical instrument which Kravitz says makes her feel closer to McKinnon for knowing. It's honestly very cute and clearly a sketch that Bryant and McKinnon wanted to do together and it's one we can all relate to. Who hasn't had a crush that they want to talk about every little detail to their friends?

Maybe just don't do so while your crush is still sitting beside you. At least Kravitz finally asked if they can kiss now and McKinnon hung up on Bryant who said "See you on the other side". This is one that is cute for everyone involved and might not be the sketch that people remember Kravitz's episode for but is worth it while you're watching the episode.

'SNL': Zoë Kravitz Has a Thing About Stray Kate McKinnons & Aidy Bryants in Catwomen-Filled Monologue Kravitz got a little help from past Catwomen.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Rachel Leishman (305 Articles Published) Rachel Leishman is a writer who specializes in yelling about her favorite properties. A real-life Leslie Knope, she loves her fictional characters and knows probably too much about Harrison Ford's career. More From Rachel Leishman