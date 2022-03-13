Zoë Kravitz took to Saturday Night Live last night and with her came a whole team of Catwomen to help kick off the show! No seriously, a bunch of Catwomen were there to start off her monologue. Kravitz, who was hosting to help promote her new movie The Batman, was celebrating her role as Selina Kyle and with it came a slightly nervous Kravitz who needed some help to kick off the night.

Kravitz did a pretty incredible job with musical guest Rosalía and the tone was set up right at the start with Kate McKinnon, Ego Nwodim, Aidy Bryant, and Chris Redd playing a series of cats (Redd notably joining the segment as Katt Williams) to make her feel at home.

While Kravitz' Catwoman didn't have an origin where she got her powers from cats, McKinnon's take on Michelle Pfeiffer's Selina from the 1992 Tim Burton film Batman Returns made sure we remembered past iterations of the character. That Catwoman fell to the ground after being pushed out a window and her cats gave her new life. Kravitz's Catwoman just has a "thing about strays". But while Kravitz said she felt better having another Catwoman there, she also had more coming.

Nwodim joined the team as Eartha Kitt's Catwoman from the 1960s Batman television series. She was the first Black Catwoman and a staple for the character for years and Nwodim nailed the way she played Selina Kyle. She stood with McKinnon and Kravitz for the rest monologue but they weren't the only Catwomen to show up. Even though Anne Hathaway was also Catwoman in the Christopher Nolan film The Dark Knight Rises, she didn't show up.

Instead, there's Bryant. For all the wonderful sex appeal that Catwoman has brought those of us who love a cat throughout the years, Bryant represented the actual idea of a "cat lady". Bringing a little white cat in a shopping cart and was a bit of a stereotypical example but it was still a fun bit. It clearly helped Kravitz relax because while she was quite nervous throughout the monologue, those nerves seemed to vanish by the time she got to the end of the sketch.

Kravitz was exceptionally funny. Knowing that she's this funny then it's time to get her in some more actually funny roles so we can see her shine some more!

