Zoë Kravitz's first outing as host of Saturday Night Live was a success and the boys of Please Don't Destroy thought they would give her a bit of a gift for her first time at the show. The team is made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy and they've begun doing digital sketches like we used to see from The Lonely Island and they've been doing a pretty great job!

Please Don't Destroy sketches are odd, unpredictable, and somewhat hilarious in their own way and this sketch titled "We Got Her a Cat" is a great example of why they are great additions to the show. What we've learned this time is maybe they shouldn't be worried about getting pets for the hosts coming to Saturday Night Live and should, instead, figure out who is living in their office.

Marshall, Higgins, and Herlihy all think to get her a pet cat since Kravitz plays Catwoman in The Batman but the problem is that as they're looking at their sweet cat, they also suddenly are missing her. When Kravitz comes to get the cat (not knowing that that's why they asked her to come and see them), she is thrown into trying to find the cat with the team by quickly shutting the door and looking around the room.

What they find though is that Kravitz's The Batman co-star Paul Dano is living under the Please Don't Destroy couch. Why? No one really knows but then he's there trying to help them find the cat that jumps up on backs, appears in arms, and is generally just hidden everywhere throughout the room as they're just trying to give Kravitz a gift. She does ask why they got her a cat and it's simply because of her role but it all works out when Kravitz ends up with the cat in her arms and leaves the room happy and the new proud owner of a very sweet and cute cat.

As someone who owns a cat, this sketch was incredibly accurate in the sense that a cat can be cuddled up to you and sweet one moment and then gone and hidden somewhere the next and that's just kind of what a cat does. At least this had a happy ending and the Please Don't Destroy boys got their host that week a nice gift.

