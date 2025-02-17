A hot dog with heroin? That's just what David Spade and Pete Davidson ordered as they took on a time-traveling journey across New York with John Mulaney over a span of 50 years. The musical parody-filled sketch aired during the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special and kicked off with four-time SNL host Adam Driver and former castmember Maya Rudolph as, you guessed it—heroin. It quickly turned into another jam-packed sketch, similar to the wedding party sketch from earlier in the night. The sketch definitely had fans hoping, once again, the stage was especially reinforced tonight.

Like previous Mulaney musical sketches, the sketch included numerous parodies of Broadway musicals, including a "Hakuna Matata" parody with original Timon voice actor Nathan Lane about cocaine and vodka. As the sketch continues through the 80s, 90s, and present day, there were also spoofs of "Look Down" with Jason Sudeikis alongside Will Forte, who was dressed as Elmo. There was also a look at the mayors of New York City, including Kate McKinnon as Rudy Giuliani. There's also Scarlett Johansson spoofing a song from Little Shop of Horrors about a newer enemy to New York City: e-bikes.

A Musical Fit For a 50th Anniversary

Kristen Wiig appeared as the green M&M, who is often cited as being too sexualized. Playing into the bit, having Sudeikis and Forte kiss as she sings. It's another cast packed stage by the end as they sing a rendition of "I Dreamed a Dream" from Les Misérables about New York. Let's hope once again the stage is reinforced.

The SNL50 special continues on NBC and Peacock.

