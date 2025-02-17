Andy Samberg takes Saturday Night Live fans across 50 years of the NBC sketch comedy show. During the 50th Anniversary Special of Saturday Night Live there was a digital sketch done by Samberg and Bowen Yang. The "Anxiety-Ridden Digital Short" which opens with Samberg asking Yang if he's going to the special. He says no, he has anxiety. This kicks off a look across 50 years of SNL history, featuring everything from retro clips to mixing those with current day reprisals, with Molly Shannon and Ana Gasteyer donning the same sweaters during their "Schweddy Balls" skit. The skit then turns to a rap from Samberg about how coal miners must have it easier because they don't get messages from Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels.

Everybody Has Anxiety on 'SNL'

The sketch reaches across multiple genres of music as well as taking fans across the five decades of Saturday Night Live. Chris Parnell also assures Yang that everyone experiences the anxiety and stress that Yang is seemingly feeling ahead of participating in the 50th Anniversary Special for Saturday Night Live.

The special runs until 11 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

