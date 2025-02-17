During the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler led a question and answer session, kicking off with a pre-written question from Quinta Brunson. As the questions moved around the room, the camera eventually panned to Deadpool & Wolverine actor Ryan Reynolds.

During the Q&A at Studio8H, Reynolds was asked "how's it going," to which he replied: "Great. Why, what have you heard?" The Merc with a mouth actor—seated next to his wife Blake Lively—seemed to be vaguely alluding to her current legal troubles between herself and her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni. Lively is suing Baldoni for sexual harassment on the set of the Colleen Hoover movie adaptation, alleging that he orchestrated a campaign to ruin her reputation. Baldoni filed suit against the New York Times for reporting on Lively's suit, and subsequently countersued Lively and Reynolds. SNL50 marks Lively's first public appearance since the series of lawsuits were filed.

The seeming allusion to the lawsuits only lasted for so long, as the conversation switched to a scripted question about the Coneheads' prosthetics used on the show, and Reynolds asked what would happen if one were to consume the plastic used in the prosthetics. At the urging of Fey and Poehler to seek medical attention, Reynolds' turn for questions ended.

You can watch the Q&A below. Stay with Collider for the latest updates on the SNL50 Special.

