Rarely does something last 50 years in entertainment, but Saturday Night Live reached that milestone, kicking off its 50th anniversary with a performance by Paul Simon and Sabrina Carpenter that captured the spirit of the sketch comedy series across generations. No matter who you are, SNL has left its mark on your life. It’s a pop culture time capsule, from hosting the biggest names of the moment (894 hosts, to be exact) to lampooning politics and pop culture.

The SNL50: The Anniversary Special was a celebration of the past and present, but one sketch perfectly exemplified why we love sketch comedy: "Bronx Beat" meets "Coffee Talk." Finally getting the chance to blend these two iconic talk show sketches highlighted just how timeless these characters are, leaving us craving more interactions between the show's past and present in the SNL Cinematic Universe.

We're Verklempt Following That Mashup!

I'll give you a topic. Mashups. Neither a mash nor up. Discuss. Rather, let me. Throughout SNL's birthday bash, most sketches were contained within their own universes. When the title card dropped for "Bronx Beat," it was safe to assume we were seeing two queens of comedy revive their classic sketch. "Bronx Beat" is the formulaic talk show that watches Amy Poehler as Betty Caruso and Maya Rudolph as Jodi Dietz — two Bronx housewives, bitch about their lives, husbands, and anything on their mind while they usually fawn over an attractive male guest as they minimize their profession. To keep in line with the SNL50, they invited Miles Teller to the couch to talk about how he looks like an actor and his film Top Gun: Maverick, or "Top Gun 2" as they would only refer to it.

When the sketch seems to end, suddenly, there's a surprise. Another infamous New York-based chat show housewife arrives: Linda Richman. The host of "Coffee Talk," played by Mike Myers, made herself at home as the trio just gabbed, making us ponder whether they do exist in the same universe. And if so, which other sketches share this same timeline? It was very MCU on SNL. It was a celebratory moment for diehard SNL fans because Linda Richman's drop-in mirrored the infamous Barbra Streisand surprise drop-in from 1992. You know, when the multi-hyphenate's appearance completely blindsided Myers, Madonna, and Rosanne Barr.

Some of us were too young to have experienced that moment in real time. Only through reruns on Comedy Central or hitting the repeat button on YouTube. So this was that moment for us. It was very meta. Very unexpected — and let's be honest, being unexpected on Saturday Night Live is a rarity! But this sketch was a defining moment of the brilliance of sketch comedy.

SNL50 was a celebration of some of entertainment's biggest comedic geniuses. This sketch, featuring the smallest amount of alum, was no different. Watching Poehler and Rudolph’s Betty and Jodi interact with Myers’ Linda Richman hit right into the hearts of SNL fans. Even though there was no Barbra moment, the catchphrases were present, and the interaction was seamless. Plus, having three iconic comedians play in the sandbox was pure joy. Two generations of SNL talk shows in one. A mashup! What could be better? It was like buttah. And yes, I was all verklempt.

When Sketch Comedy Is Like "Buttah"

Image via NBC

The entirety of SNL50: The Anniversary Special was like a "Best of" list of characters, sketches, and stars that have made a lasting impact on the series. The Lawrence Welk Show parody allowed the return of everyone's favorite giant foreheaded weirdo, Dooneese (played by Kristen Wiig). Carpenter got her revenge on Ariana Grande with a sequel to the Domingo-"Espresso" sketch. Miley Cyrus provided a touching musical tribute to Sinéad O'Connor, which also served as a reminder of her infamous Pope picture rip. Original cast member Laraine Newman got to experience the single-word uttering Chad experience alongside Pete Davidson. Hell, even Sally O'Malley played by Molly Shannon, finally got to celebrate being 50 alongside Saturday Night Live! The list goes on and on, serving as a reminder that Saturday Night Live's ability to connect generations will be the reason the show might never end.

Sketch comedy is not an easy art. Especially when you're tasked to create an entire evening's worth of comedy week after week for 50 years. SNL will never be perfect. We know that. They know that. It's why Saturday Night Live constantly loves to poke fun at itself. The self-referential humor is the draw that keeps us alert for those moments when a sketch or character takes off. Again, just look at the rundown of the evening's sketches. Revivals of those moments were used because they keep Saturday Night Live alive.

Go back and ask yourself, "Is there a catchphrase I've used that originated on Saturday Night Live?" The answer is most definitely yes. So, when Poehler, Rudolph, and Myers hit the stage, your finger was on the trigger, ready to parrot "Sweater weather" or "Like buttah" the moment those words left their lips. These sketches may be formulaically rooted, but our ability to play along keeps that smile wide and the laughs coming. The chances of seeing Betty, Jodi, and Linda sipping wine or coffee together again may be slim, but sharing that moment with them on YouTube for years to come proves why we love sketch comedy. But ladies, if there is a sequel, I do have one request — invite Barbra! She's like buttah!

SNL50: The Anniversary Special is available to stream on Peacock.