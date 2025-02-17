It's a musical parody sketch straight from Domingo the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special. Domingo (Marcello Hernández) made yet another appearance to wreck another wedding. The vow renewal sketch, for the bride and groom played by Chloe Fineman and Andrew Dismukes. It starts with Molly Shannon and Martin Short eventually turns it over to Sabrina Carpenter, who brings along Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, and Sarah Sherman who spoof Wicked and eventually begin a parody of Taylor Swift's "You Belong With Me" and that's when Domingo comes in yet again. After, Bowen Yang, Andy Samberg, Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett make an appearance as The Doormats. They then spoof Carpenter's Grammy winning single "Espresso."

Domingo Came All This Way — With Family!

Eventually, Carpenter joins in and so does Pedro Pascal as Renaldo — the groom's one-time fling. Domingo and Renaldo reunite and are revealed to be brothers. The chaos just continues as more people join the sketch, including Bad Bunny. The three are revealed as a trio of brothers, that apparently all wives should be kept away from. The sketch ends with the whole group up there. It's a packed group with Shannon, Short, the bridesmaids and groomsmen all cramming onto the stage (hopefully with reinforced braces underneath it).

Stay with Collider for the latest updates from the SNL Anniversary Special. Watch the sketch above.

