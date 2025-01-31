Saturday Night Live has officially unveiled SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, an exclusive virtual concert set to air on Valentine's Day. Hosted by comedian and television host Jimmy Fallon, the showcases with feature a star-studded lineup of musical legends from over the decades in celebration of five decades of SNL's beloved musical and comedy performances with a long-standing legacy of celebrating the biggest names in music.

The one-night-only concert is set to stream live on Peacock from Radio City Music Hall theater in New York and will bring together a mix of Saturday Night Live hall-of-farmers and, of course, surprise special guests. The A-list line-up is expected to feature performances from Backstreet Boys, Chris Martin, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Bad Bunny, Post Malone, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, David Byrne, DEVO, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Jelly Roll, Mumford & Sons, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Robyn, The B-52s and The Roots with even more names set to be announced. Historically SNL has made a habit of inviting its musical guests to indulge in both hosting and even a slew of comedy sketches, which could make for quite an epic comedy line-up if any of the artists above indulge audiences.

'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert' Will Kick Off a Series of Celebrations on Peacock

Image via NBC

Backed by the power of Grammy and Oscar winner Mark Ronson and Emmy Award winner Lorne Michaels as executive producers, the showcase is sure to be a feast for all music lovers.

The showcase is set to mark the start of a series of celebrations. After SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, the celebrations will continue with a special broadcast titled SNL50: The Anniversary Special on Sunday, February 16. Details of what exactly the special will include have not yet been unveiled. However, it has been revealed that the package of celebrations will also include a collection of documentaries including SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, a deep-dive into the show’s history, and feature Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music.

You can watch SNL50: The Homecoming Concert on February 14 on Peacock at 8pm ET/5PM ET. Fan screening events will be held at select theaters at Regal Cinemas.

