The story will be told in the second season of the 'A Moment in Time' series.

Snoop Dogg will be the focus of the second season of the upcoming A Moment in Time series, according to The Hollywood Reporter, 50 Cent is developing the season for the Starz anthology series, which will be titled Murder Was the Case. The season will look at Snoop Dogg being charged with first-degree murder for the shooting of Philip Woldermariam, a member of a rival gang, in 1993.

The series will look at how the publicity of Snoop Dogg's hit debut album, "Doggy Style," hurt Snoop Dogg's case during his trial. "Murder Was the Case is an incredible story," said 50 Cent. "Snoop had the biggest album in the country and was fighting his freedom in the courtroom." Snoop Dogg will be an executive producer for the season. "I am excited to finally tell the story of Murder Was the Case," said Snoop Dog, "This was a pivotal moment in my life and career and I've deliberately waited until I found the right partner to bring this to the screen. You are now about to witness the strength of street knowledge."

Image via VH1

RELATED: Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show Performers Are Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige

A Moment in Time looks at the true stories in which hip-hop moments collided with "sensational and sometimes criminal events behind the scenes." The series is part of 50 Cent's overall deal with Starz. 50 Cent was also a producer on Starz's Power series, starring Omari Hardwick and Lela Loren, which ran from 2014-2020. The series' spin-offs include Power Book II: Ghost (starring Michael Rainey Jr. and Shane Johnson) and Power Book III: Raising Kanan (starring Patina Miller and London Brown). 50 Cent is also a producer for Starz's BMF (starring Russell Hornsby and Demetrius Flenory Jr.).

No release date has been given for A Moment in Time: Murder Was the Case. Fans can currently see Snoop Dogg's latest film role as Cousin Itt in this year's The Addams Family 2.

Dr. Dre Working on Music for Upcoming ‘Grand Theft Auto’ Game, According to Snoop Dogg "Some of his music is connected to the 'GTA' game that’s coming out."

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email