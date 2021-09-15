Peacock has just announced a delicious new treat to add to its Halloween programming bag of goodies. Rapper Snoop Dogg and lifestyle maven Martha Stewart will host Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween, a one-hour baking competition special, for the streamer.

Reuniting the hosts of VH1's hit Martha & Snoop's Potluck Party Challenge, the competition sees talented bakers facing off to create the ultimate Halloween treat. The competitors are split in to 3-person "scare squads," where they aim to create an "immersive, edible spectacle that celebrates the colorful creativity of Halloween." Their tasty Halloween worlds will be judged by Stewart and Snoop, alongside Tasty's Making It Big host, Alvin Zhou.

Stewart will executive produce, as will Snoop under his Snoopadelic Films banner. They're joined by Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Hillary Olsen, Patrick J. Doody, and Gaylen Gawlowski from Magical Elves, the production studio behind hit cooking competitions Top Chef and Netflix's Nailed It! Also executive producing are Richard Alan Reid and Charlotte Simms from Buzzfeed Studios, which produces Tasty's Making It Big.

The special represents the first of a partnership between Peacock and Buzzfeed Studios for a slate of original unscripted programming. Reteaming the Stewart and Snoop for a holiday-themed special certainly seems like a sure hit for the partnership, and is sure to spawn some truly memeable moments. It should also make for a pretty solid cooking competition, hitting on the elaborate desserts of shows like Cake Boss and Ultimate Cake Off (or even some of the more involved theme bakes from The Great British Bake Off), lending an interesting, spooky twist on the cooking competition formula. Throw in some of Snoop and Stewart's easy chemistry, and this special should be more treat than trick.

Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween arrives on Peacock on October 14.

