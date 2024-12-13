The relationship between Fortnite and film is about to get even more intertwined thanks to a partnership formed by Snoop Dogg's Death Row Games and New Regency. Under their new deal, Death Row, through its Good Game Champ division, will be recreating the worlds of iconic films from the company's archives in the massively multiplayer game using the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN). It's a big opportunity for both parties to introduce a massive player base consisting of hundreds of millions of users to the unique worlds featured on the big screen in the past in a new, interactive way. Few are more excited about the collaboration than Snoop himself, who not only has high hopes that the plan will be a huge hit but has no shortage of faith in his son, Cordell Broadus, who is the current CEO of Death Row Games.

With the announcement earlier today, Snoop shared an exclusive quote with Collider hyping up what's to come under the new partnership. "Very excited to see my son lead Death Row Games into partnerships with companies with great legacies like New Regency," he said. From the sound of it, New Regency could just be the beginning of their plans to create more experiences in the gaming space, but it's a strong place to start. The company has a long track record of success stemming back to films like Fight Club and Birdman, most recently debuting the Saoirse Rohan-led Blitz from Steve McQueen and Jeff Nichols's flick The Bikeriders starring Austin Butler and Jodie Comer. Moreover, its films have already been recreated in Fortnite, as a special RPG experience was built within the game inspired by Robert Eggers's The Northman.

For their first game within Fortnite, launching today, the team at Good Game Champ adapted the 2011 action thriller In Time directed by Andrew Niccol and starring Justin Timberlake and Amanda Seyfried alongside Cillian Murphy. The film unfolds in a dystopian future where the time from one's lifespan is currency, meaning the wealthy can live forever while the rest are forced to work tirelessly just to stay alive for another day. Circumstances send Timberlake's Will on the run with the daughter of a wealthy man as they try to break the system and redistribute the wealth of time to the rest of the world. With its sci-fi aspects like the clock on everyone's arm that slowly ticks down, the "eat-the-rich" resistance story at its core, and a blend of action and romance, both New Regency and Death Row believe there's an opportunity to build on the original film in a satisfying way by getting players involved.

'Fortnite' Has Become Far More Than a Battle Royale Juggernaut

Close

Released in 2017, Fortnite took the world by storm amid the craze for battle royale games and immediately stood out thanks to its addition of building mechanics on top of player vs. player third-person shooting action. It has since grown into a multimedia empire, partnering with massive IPs like Marvel, Star Wars, and far beyond for special skins and cosmetics and creating completely new games within the engine. Disney has fully jumped on board the game as an entertainment platform of the future, investing a staggering $1.5 billion in its developer Epic Games to create a new "universe' built around the game based on the Mouse House's properties.

CEO Broadus is more than ready to put Death Row Games' previous experience working with Fortnite to the test with its new partnership. In his own statement shared earlier today, he highlighted why it made so much sense to invest in the collaboration and how it stands as an important project for him personally:

“New Regency has produced some of my favorite films, so working with Yariv [Milchan] and his team has been seamless. They understand that UEFN is at the heart of the creator economy. When we built the Tee Grizzley map, we wanted to depict spaces that resonate emotionally with our culture. This partnership allows us to bring that same authenticity to the Fortnite world and ensure cultural representation within IP integration."

The In Time collaboration launches today on Fortnite. Expect more games built within its engine based on New Regency's IPs coming soon.