Houston, we've got a beagle. Today Apple TV+ released a trailer for season two of Snoopy in Space today, giving us a first look at Snoopy and the Gang's continued cosmic adventures. Apple TV+ has also set an official release date for the second season, which is set to premiere later this year.

Snoopy in Space's second season will follow the Peanuts crew as they explore the wide-ranging mysteries of the universe, launching off from Snoopy's time spent on the moon and Space Station in the first season. Season two will follow Snoopy as he blasts into new territory, exploring many current cosmic mysteries. The second season will also explore much of NASA's current research, from searching for ice and fossils on Mars to the pursuit of far-way exoplanets outside of our solar system. But like any adventure with Snoopy, Woodstock, and the gang, there will be lots of extra adventures along the way and plenty of assistance provided by Charlie Brown and the others at Johnson Space Center.

Snoopy in Space is a Parents' Choice Gold Award winner, created to help foster a passion for STEM in a new generation. The series focuses on scientific processes and encourages a creative, active approach to solving problems.

Image via Apple TV+

The series is developed by Peanuts Worldwide and Wildbrain. Mark Evestaff, who has previously worked the Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, which aired on Cartoon Network, serves as producer and showrunner for the series. Craig Schulz, son of Peanuts creator Charles Schulz, Josh Scherba, Anne Loi, Stephanie Betts, and Paige Braddock of Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates’ also serve as producers for Snoopy in Space.

Season Two of Snoopy in Space is set to start streaming on Apple TV+ on November 12. Check out the trailer and synopsis for Snoopy in Space below.

Join Snoopy on an epic interstellar road trip as our intrepid beagle tackles one of the most compelling mysteries of humankind: is there life out there in the universe? Snoopy and his friends bring NASA’s most exciting current research to life, from searching for traces of ice and ancient fossils on Mars, to drilling into oceans hidden inside of distant moons, and even seeking out exoplanets far beyond our own solar system. Of course, like any good road trip, Snoopy and Woodstock’s journey includes lots of extra adventures along the way, plus plenty of support from Charlie Brown, Franklin, Marcie, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts gang back at Johnson Space Center. Let the adventure begin!

