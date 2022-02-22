Apple TV+ unveiled today the release date and the first trailer for Season 2 of The Snoopy Show. In addition, Apple TV+ also announced classic and new Peanuts specials are coming to the streaming platform, including an Earth's Day-themed episode.

The new season's trailer celebrates Snoopy, the regal beagle who brings all the Peanuts together. The upcoming season will keep exploring Snoopy's life, as the dog becomes a king with a crown, a football player, a superhero, and the captain of a pirate ship. At least in his imagination. Just as the first season, The Snoopy Show news episodes will explore the power of the mind to change the reality around us and lead to exciting adventures. The trailer also underlines how Snoopy won't be alone in the upcoming season since Woodstock, Charlie Brown, and all the Peanuts are back in the second season of the Apple TV+ animated series.

Besides giving us the first taste of what Season 2 of The Snoopy Show has in store for us, Apple TV+ has already set a date for two new specials featuring the Peanuts. First, in celebration of Earth's Day, the It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown special will premiere on April 15, featuring the new original song by American singer-songwriter Ben Folds. Then, on Friday, May 6, the To Mom (and Dad), With Love special will come to Apple TV+ just in time for Mother's Day Sunday.

Apple TV+ is also bringing older Peanuts animated titles to the streaming platform on March 4, with a new anthology collection that includes the classics Charlie Brown's All-Stars!, You're Not Elected, Charlie Brown, She's a Good Skate, Charlie Brown, It's Flashbeagle, Charlie Brown, and Snoopy's Reunion. These iconic animated specials will help Apple TV + to expand their Peanuts content, making the streaming platform the definitive library for fans of the beloved franchise.

Originally a comic strip by Charles M. Schulz, the Peanuts franchise is also internationally famous for the dozens of films, TV shows, and animated specials it spawned since the 1960s. Currently, Apple TV+ has two ongoing animated series based on Schulz's work, The Snoopy Show and Snoopy in Space, both produced by the Canadian studio WildBrain. While the first show deals with the familiar Peanuts stories, the second takes the famous beagle to explore space, including many educational aspects about how the universe works.

All six episodes of Season 2 of The Snoopy Show come to Apple TV+ on Friday, March 11. Check out the new trailer below.

