Nickelodeon Studios is moving forward on a reimagining of their original film Snow Day for Paramount+. The new film, which shares the title of its inspiration, for now, will be a movie musical that takes a different approach to the comedy to appeal to modern audiences. Production has just begun in Montreal with the film slated for release on the streamer sometime later this year.

The whole premise of the new Snow Day follows the plot of the original, revolving around siblings Hal (Ky Baldwin) and Natalie Brandston (Michaela Russell) and their quest to break routines and achieve their dreams on a surprise whiteout that canceled school and brought the world to a halt. For Hal, that means finally approaching his crush Claire Bonner (Shelby Simmons), and finally declaring his feelings for her with the help of his friend Lane (Fabi Aguirre). Meanwhile, Natalie aims to achieve the impossible task of creating another snow day by taking down the Snowplowman (Jerry Trainor), the one person that can bring an end to their wintery fun.

Outside of the main cast, the film also features Logan Aultman, Dominic Mariche, Myles Erlick, Monique Jasmine Paul, Destiny Rettinger, Lilly Bartlam, and Viggo Hanvelt. Laura Bell Bundy and Rob Huebel are also set to play the Brandston parents in the film, roles occupied in the original by Chevy Chase and Jean Smart.

"When the original Snow Day premiered in 2000," said Zack Olin, Co-Head of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action, "it showed kids everywhere that anything is possible when you believe in yourself. This new musical take on the classic will share that same timeless idea, with a fun modern spin for a new generation of kids on Paramount+.” The original 2000 film proved a major success at the box office despite less than stellar reviews from critics and audiences. Chris Elliott, Mark Webber, Josh Peck, and Emmanuelle Chriqui made up the main cast for that original day in the snow.

Despite the flaws of the original, Nickelodeon still believes in the concept of Snow Day and has enlisted Emmy Award-winner Michael Lembeck of Friends fame to direct the remake with Samantha Martin writing and providing music. Olin and Shauna Phelan will supervise the production for Nickelodeon Studios while Brittany Cope will act as the studio's executive in charge of production.

