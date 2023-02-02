Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Snow Girl.There’s another exciting addition to Netflix’s collection of thrillers with the release of The Snow Girl. The Spanish mystery show, which was written by Jesus Mesas and adapted from the novel by Javier Castillo, has everything needed for a binge-worthy watch across its six episodes. The story follows Miren Rojo (Milena Smit) and her sudden interest in a case surrounding a child abduction that saw Amaya Martín disappear under the watch of her father with her mother in the distance. Miren, who is a journalist intern, has a storyline that unfolds in the form of flashbacks, showing glimpses of her being raped, and how the trauma from that experience is influencing her efforts with each twist and turn of the missing child as the two cases start to intertwine.

The show does a beautiful job of making the audience feel for each of its characters, all of whom have their inner struggles, which leads to an exhilarating finish and an ending that leaves the door open for more suspense in a second season if Netflix gives another adaptation the green light.

A Tense Encounter Between Miren and Iris

Everything that happened between the first and fifth episodes led to this moment. The audience knew as soon as Miren discovered Iris’ name that it was only a matter of time before she'd locate her. This encounter was amplified as Miren found herself as a suspect painted across the newscast after the bodies of David Luque (Tristán Ulloa) and James Foster were discovered. Realizing her back was against the wall, she understood it was now or never to make her push on Iris and hopefully track down Amaya. What ensued was the tensest scene in a series that featured many palpitating moments. The setting itself fueled the intensity of what was about to unfold as Iris and Amaya, who had been going by the name Julia in the nine years since being taken, resided in an isolated area where it was just one road in and one road out and no neighbors for miles. This was the definition of messing with a wasp’s nest, after all, viewers had already witnessed Iris unload a shotgun round into a bank employee who was notifying them of their past due mortgage. The conversation between Miren and Iris epitomizes everything the viewer knew about Miren, which is that she is a very astute individual.

The writers of The Snow Girl did an uncanny job of dropping clear hints to the audience to signify the various points at which Miren began to connect the dots that Amaya was being held in this house. There was the VCR player she noticed as soon as she sat down in the living room, which supported the two tapes that Iris and her late husband Santiago had sent to her previously. The headband Iris was wearing was the same fabric as the one Amaya had been wearing in the videos that were sent. Miren also noticed a small pink bicycle tucked away outback when she first arrived.

This is where the writers added a nice touch of giving clues but also making the viewer play some detective because it was evident Miren had noticed those things but what was left for the audience to infer were two other hints. The first involved that very same bike when Iris later mentioned to Miren that following her husband’s passing, the house was now occupied by just her and her dog. This was a clear slip-up as it doesn’t explain why this woman has a young girl’s bicycle in her backyard. The next subtle hint was the noise Miren heard from upstairs, which was a combination of the dog and Amaya. Iris quickly covered the sound by saying she put her dog up there because he “goes bananas” when people are around. A few moments later as the sound fails to dissipate, Iris offers to bring the dog down. Once downstairs, Miren gets a big welcome from the dog and viewers see him later take a relaxing seat in the kitchen. While Miren doesn’t give away that she may or may not have picked up on this, it’s fair to assume she noticed the lie that was told by Iris.

A Wild Demise That Leaves Plenty of Pieces to Pick Up

At this point, everyone involved was aware that the other knew what was happening. Iris clearly understood that she had been figured out, while Miren was confident that this was the woman who abducted Amaya. Throughout the six episodes, the creative team did a remarkable job establishing its characters, and seeing the payoff at this point made this ending well worth the twist and turns. Ultimately, that conversation led Iris to pick up everything and flee, resulting in a very brief car chase with Miren tailing. Feeling as though no one can separate her and her “daughter”, Iris drives straight off the road and down a hill to meet her demise. Amaya, who had kept her seatbelt on, comes out of the wreck with more facial wounds than anything else, eventually firing a round that just scrapes Miren’s shoulder before she was able to wrestle away the gun and calm the girl down. This scene was tough to watch because, with each passing second, it became clear that this was not going to end well. Viewers saw the rise and fall of Iris, a woman who was a patient of Amaya’s mother and was told that her chances of having a kid of her own were becoming more and more unlikely. As grim and haunting of a character turn Iris underwent when deciding to kidnap the young girl, the writers knew it was important to establish the struggles she had gone through for this final scene of hers to pay off as it did.

The remaining portion of the episode sees Amaya reunited with her parents but clearly with a long recovery ahead of her after being held in isolation for nine years. She doesn’t respond to the name Amaya in a heartbreaking interaction between the reunited family, but her mother eventually refers to her as Julia and the wall between the parents and daughter came down ever so slightly, providing the viewers with the hope that time could heal this relationship. Despite playing the role of hero, Miren feels anything but that after saving the girl. The police still suspect she had something to do with the arson because they knew Miren learned the two people who died had been a part of the dark web page that had published her rape video. The audience also saw her camera holding the two photos that detectives had uncovered, painting Miren as a prime suspect. The photo card was destroyed however by Eduardo (José Coronado), who did so to protect her. Miren had many interactions throughout the show, but her steadfast bond with Eduardo proved to be an interesting storyline with the payoff coming in this very moment as the audience got to see just how far he would go to keep her safe.

The Meaning of ‘Snow Girl’ Is Revealed

Before the show ends, a two-year time jump commences and Miren, who appears to have moved on with her life with no evidence to indict her, has just published a book entitled Snow Girl. Naturally, it documents the journey that unfolded in her efforts to uncover the truth about the Amaya MartÍn kidnapping. This is where the audience is finally given some context as to what this show’s title means. Miren explains during a book reading that it’s about the white static that would play at the end of each of the two tapes that were sent to her and Amaya’s parents that let them know she was alright, “Every time they ended, an internal white noise emerged on the screen and that was when I always saw Amaya, covered in snow so much that it was impossible to escape it.” This served as the reason for Miren’s unwavering pursuit of justice; she simply couldn’t let this girl fall into darkness even after nine years of searching.

While Netflix gave this program the Limited Series tag, that doesn’t mean the show reached its final point. Before panning out, Miren is handed an envelope that has written across the front, “Want to play a game?” As ominous as that is, the contents inside really take this dark twist to another level when a girl is shown tied up in a photograph. Who is that girl? What does this have to do with Miren? Ultimately, none of this is known, which leaves the door wide open for a second season if Netflix opts to follow up its success after the first six episodes.

Snow Girl is now streaming on Netflix.