How did something as wholesome and harmless as a live-action remake of Snow White become such a toxic point of discourse? Well, that's film culture in 2025, for you. The upcoming re-imagining of Disney's first feature film starring Rachel Zegler as the titular character and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen isn't even being touched with a ten-foot pole by its own studio, perhaps the most dominant and omnipresent media company in the world. In the last decade, Disney has hit the jackpot by remaking their classic animated films, such as Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and The Lion King, which have grossed billions of dollars worldwide.

However, the studio is acting like their next live-action project doesn't exist, despite its promising box office potential, and is praying to just "get it over with," regarding its release, as if it were a medical procedure. Disney, who, once again, has cowered under the pressure of hateful online rhetoric, has no one to blame but themselves for the film becoming a poisoned apple.

Disney Scaled Back the Press Surrounding Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot's 'Snow White'

Image via Disney

Even the most open-minded and non-judgmental moviegoers recognize that Disney's recent run of live-action remakes is creatively bankrupt, as they are relying on pure nostalgia and brand recognition to get people in theaters and buy a new line of merchandise. The new Snow White, releasing on March 21, doesn't seem to be reinventing the wheel either, but the studio appears to be cautious of the film's release, not out of fear of it being poorly received, but because of two years of bad PR stemming from Rachel Zegler's political commentary and bad-faith arguments against the casting of someone of Colombian descent to play Snow White.

Variety reported that Snow White's recent premiere in Los Angeles on March 15 would be substantially scaled back, limiting press availability, which is believed to be a cautionary measure to prevent any journalist from asking Zegler or Gadot a politically-related question that could attach the film with more unwarranted baggage. Both stars have been outspoken supporters of Palestine and Israel, respectively, in the ongoing international conflict. Multiple delays have caused Snow White to roll into theaters with an avalanche of social media and press "controversies." The two years' worth of toxic discourse surrounding Snow White, outlined by The Hollywood Reporter, has made this tentpole blockbuster feel dead on arrival. According to one exhibitor, Disney is going about their release strategy with the mindset of "We need to get this thing over with," adding that an advance sales cycle coming merely two weeks before its premiere "just screams, 'We have zero faith in this thing.'"

Disney Allowed a Variety of Controversies To Sabotage the Release of 'Snow White'