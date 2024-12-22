Of all the recent movie trends to have taken over the Hollywood landscape in the last few years, perhaps none is more prevalent than classic animated movies receiving live-action remakes. The Lion King (2019) was one of the first to kick off this trend, and it received yet another live-action iteration with Mufasa: The Lion King, while Lilo & Stitch and How to Train Your Dragon are getting live-action remakes due in theaters next year. Another movie getting the live-action treatment and is nearly 90 years old is Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which is being remade and dubbed Snow White, due in theaters on March 21. Screen Rant has an exclusive look at the film, showing Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen in front of a mirror in what appears to be her spooky lair.

Starring in the lead role of Snow White is Rachel Zegler, who is best known for playing Maria in West Side Story, the 2021 musical epic from acclaimed director Steven Spielberg. Zegler also made headlines last year for her work in Shazam: Fury of the Gods, the DCEU film that grossed only $134 million at the worldwide box office against a $125 million budget, and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the Hunger Games prequel that also stars Tom Blyth and Viola Davis. Zegler can also be seen alongside Jaeden Martell in Y2K, the A24 horror comedy that stars Deadpool and MonsterVerse veteran Julian Dennison. Patrick Page, Andrew Burnap, Ansu Kabia, and Colin Michael Carmichael have all been tapped for roles in Snow White as well.

Who Is Writing and Directing the Live-Action ‘Snow White’?

Marc Webb, who is best known for his work on Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man movies, will direct Snow White. Webb is also known for helming one episode of The Office, the popular sitcom starring Steve Carell, and Gifted, the 2017 legal drama toplined by Chris Evans. Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson wrote the script for Snow White. Gerwig is still riding high from her success with Barbie, the 2023 live-action hit starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling that earned $1.4 billion worldwide to become one of the highest-grossing movies ever.

The live-action Snow White movie is due in theaters on March 21, 2025. Check out the new image from the film above and watch the original animated Snow White film on Disney+.

Your changes have been saved Snow White Live-action adaptation of the 1937 Disney animated film 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs'. Release Date March 21, 2025 Director Marc Webb Cast Gal Gadot , Rachel Zegler , Andrew Burnap , Ansu Kabia Writers Greta Gerwig , Erin Cressida Wilson , Jacob Grimm , Wilhelm Grimm

