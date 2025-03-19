88 years ago, Disney released Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, their first feature-length animated film, which not only completely changed the possibilities for the studio, but changed movie history by showing what animation could do. After years of honing their skills with shorts and Silly Symphonies, Disney defied all odds — and, in doing so, created a masterpiece that still feels magical all these years later.

Yet even though Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is an undeniable classic, a triumph of cinema, and the template for so many other films that came after it, it’s still not without its flaws. Disney was still clearly trying to figure out how to go from ten-minute shorts to a full 83-minute story, and it shows. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is essentially ten minutes of plot and the beginning and end, with an hour of musical numbers about cleaning in between, not to mention the fact that Snow White doesn’t have much depth to her (Cinderella, released just thirteen years later, knows how to make its title princess character feel like an actual person), and we know almost as little about the unnamed Prince and Queen. Snow White is a magnificent achievement, but it was also the result of animators trying to figure out how to utilize this new way of storytelling, and sometimes — in being the first to do it — falling short. Simply put, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs can be an important genre-defining masterpiece and Rachel Zegler can be right about the film’s flaws.

Considering Disney’s former interest in direct-to-video sequels/prequels and their recent penchant for remaking their animated classics in live-action, it’s quite surprising that it’s taken nearly a century for Disney to return to this world (but not for lack of trying). Snow White, helmed by (500) Days of Summer and The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb and written by Erin Cressida Wilson (Secretary, Chloe), isn’t attempting to improve Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, but rather reimagines and tries to expand on those elements that were a bit thin when they were introduced back in 1937. As with almost all of Disney’s live-action remakes, there’s no way this retelling could overtake the original story as people’s favorite, but Snow White does work as an intriguing expansion on this world and fits in as a nice companion to the beloved animated treasure.

What Is ‘Snow White’ About?

Most of what Disney's latest live-action remake expands upon involves Snow White (Zegler) and the kingdom in which she was born. Snow White was the only child of a king and queen who ruled over a kingdom with love, kindness, and compassion for each other. When the queen dies, the king remarries a woman with magical powers who becomes the new queen (Gal Gadot). Yet when the king departs and never returns, the new queen takes over the land, ruling with disdain for the people and hoarding the land’s wealth while the kingdom itself struggles and starves. Many also think that Snow White has disappeared, but instead, the queen treats her stepdaughter like a servant in her own castle.

Every day, the queen goes to her Magic Mirror and asks who the fairest one of all is. The mirror always states this person to be the queen, but after Snow White shows kindness to Jonathan (Andrew Burnap), a local rebel and thief who sneaks into the castle, the mirror proclaims Snow White as the fairest one of all. The queen tasks her trusty Huntsman (Ansu Kabia) with taking Snow White out into the woods, killing her, and carving out her heart, but when the Huntsman sees Snow White's kindness for himself, he tells her to run into the woods to safety. There, Snow White finds a magical forest, a group of seven dwarfs, and a group trying to lead an uprising against the queen, as she tries to help the kingdom become what it once was long, long ago.