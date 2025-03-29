With Disney's latest live-action version of their classic, Snow White in theaters, it's a good time to remember another rendition of the famous fairytale penned by the Brothers Grimm. As suggested by the TV movie's title, Snow White: A Tale of Terror, directed by Michael Cohn and released in 1997, re-imagines the familiar elements of the story and its most popular screen versions as a horror film. While Disney's classic animated film already featured Gothic elements and even influenced the style of Dario Argento's Suspiria, A Tale of Terror goes much further and digs deeper, making it the darkest and most twisted version of this story to date. By incorporating entirely realistic psychological issues into the plot, this film aims for an unexpected topic other versions of Snow White haven't touched upon: the destructive power of grief.

'A Tale of Terror' Offers a New Perspective on a Classic Villain