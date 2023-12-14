The Big Picture The Wizard of Oz is not just a great film, but a piece of pop culture with universal appeal and lasting influence on mainstream storytelling.

Adriana Caselotti, the voice of Snow White, made a small cameo in The Wizard of Oz, highlighting her talent and connection to two iconic films.

Walt Disney's decision to prevent Caselotti from publicly acknowledging her role as Snow White damaged her career and limited her opportunities in the industry.

It's an understatement to claim that The Wizard of Oz is one of the greatest films ever made, as it's somehow more than that. It's one of the most famous pieces of pop culture bar none, it's potentially been influential on almost every mainstream story told in Hollywood to this very day, and it's perhaps one of the few films in history that has a genuinely universal appeal to it that makes it near impossible to be truly "dated." It's sweet and optimistic in its depiction of friendship and growth without being saccharine, while still acknowledging the potential dangers that come with exploring new parts of your life. What could make a film that's already so rosy and whimsical that much more practically perfect in every way? It's simple: You add Snow White.

Where Is Snow White in 'The Wizard of Oz'?

When Dorothy (Judy Garland) and the Scarecrow (Ray Bolger) first encounter the Tin Man (Jack Haley), he espouses his wish to be more human by singing the song "If I Only Had a Heart." He makes a reference to Romeo and Juliet by singing "picture me a balcony, above a voice sings low," and a feminine voice off-screen responds, "wherefore art thou, Romeo?" This creates a small comedic moment where all three of our travelers react with visible confusion, as Tin Man is trying to have a nice moment and is getting upstaged by the ghost of Juliet, apparently. I wouldn't blame you for thinking this is a trivial footnote, as this is a one-off joke that the film never does again with any of its other songs. But the backstory behind the inclusion of this seemingly random voice is pretty wild, and shines a light on the practices of Hollywood that were so damaging to artists' careers at the time. Without further ado, let's meet the woman behind the voice: Snow White herself, Adriana Caselotti.

Who is Adriana Caselotti?

Adriana Caselotti was a woman who lived her life with a devotion to music, having grown up with an opera singer mother and a father who was a music teacher and vocal coach. Her dad is the person who largely influenced and taught Adriana how to sing and get her involved in the world of music. She eventually went to Hollywood High School, where she did musical activities like the Glee Club and starring in a musical. When she was 18, she caught wind that her father was on the phone with Roy Scott, Disney's casting director, who was asking her father if he knew of any young girls with good opera-singing voices. Adriana immediately pushed her father to vouch for her, and so once he put in a word for her, she got the chance to audition for Walt Disney himself. Not that she would have known, as he was hidden behind a screen the entire audition "to concentrate on the voice without being distracted by the singer's appearance." Her audition consisted of her proving her singing chops and selling her voice acting as that of a naïve and pure soul — it helps that she lied about her age, claiming to be 16 — which proved to be a knockout combination, as she wound up beating 148 other auditioners.

One important note to keep in mind: Adriana essentially had no idea what was really going on. She knew she was auditioning for a Disney project, but she had no idea it would be a feature film, as there was no such thing as an animated feature film yet. Once she got the job, she was paid a grand total of $970 ($20,725.06 by today's standards). When interviewed by the New York Times, she said, "They had told me that it was going to be a little longer than their shorts, which were 10 to 12 minutes ... so I thought it would be 20 minutes long or so." She was so kept away from the proceedings that Disney didn't even invite her into the premiere of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, though she managed to sneak in. "All these movies stars — Marlene Dietrich, Carole Lombard, Gary Cooper — everybody was there," she said. "I discovered this thing was an hour and 23 minutes." Little did she know how much more she would discover that would change the course of her life.

Walt Disney Damaged Adriana's Career by Muzzling Her

In most circumstances, becoming the voice actor for the main character of one of the most important films in history would lead to an avalanche of future work and appreciation for your talents. Not so much; for starters, voice actors weren't credited for their work in projects at the time, and so no one in the public knew who voiced Snow White or the Prince or the Evil Queen. Even worse, Walt Disney insisted on maintaining "the illusion of the characters being real." He would continuously prevent Adriana from publicly acknowledging her role as Snow White. For instance, when legendary comedian Jack Benny wanted to bring Adriana onto his radio show as a guest star, Disney nixed it and was quoted as saying, "I'm sorry, but that voice can't be used anywhere. I don't want to spoil the illusion of Snow White." This also meant that she was barred from voice acting in any other Disney project so that "her voice would only be associated with Snow White." She got the Faustian deal of a lifetime, in the most literal sense.

This led to her essentially getting no film work for the rest of her career, seemingly because she couldn't vouch for her services by reminding casting directors that she was Snow White, and it's possible that some casting directors knew she was Snow White and knew better than to cast her. That's pure speculation, as all we know for sure is that she had only a handful of uncredited film roles throughout the rest of her career. Besides her Wizard of Oz role, for which she was paid $100, her other notable film appearance was in It's a Wonderful Life, appearing in Martini's bar when George Bailey (James Stewart) prays to God. Eventually, she went back to living a normal life until the early 1970s, at which point, the Disney corporation started working with her to publicly promote Snow White-related events, such as its 1987 re-release. She was named a Disney Legend in 1994 when she was 78 years old. While it's of some comfort to know she was able to live a financially stable life and be able to get some public appreciation, it's stained with the pang of knowing all that she lost out on for the sake of Walt Disney's hard rules surrounding his company's animated films.

Why Casting the Voice of Snow White in 'The Wizard of Oz' Is Poetic

When MGM decided to make The Wizard of Oz, they did so for a number of reasons. Per John Fricke's book The Wizard of Oz: The Official 50th Anniversary Pictorial History, the film served as a bold capital venture in multiple ways. It was intended as a vehicle for the then-on-the-rise Judy Garland. It was the first attempt by MGM songwriter Arthur Freed to move into producing films, being the person who got the project off the ground by getting the rights from super producer Samuel Goldwyn. It was a film chosen by newly-arrived director Mervyn LeRoy as the project he most wanted to get made. Most importantly, it was the studio's first attempt at cashing in on a newly proven phenomenon. Hollywood had recently figured out that "fantasy and children's stories" had become more "palatable to producers than they had ever been before." The film that inspired this newfound rush for the fantastical was Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which racked up $14 million (that's over 62.6 million tickets sold, for context) upon initial release, permanently made animated feature films a smart business venture, and anointed Walt Disney as arguably one of the single most important pop culture architects of the 20th century. In other words, The Wizard of Oz set out to make good on the promise that Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs made to audiences across America, to continue to entice them with magic and wonder at made-up worlds that could speak to everyone. By pure chance, having Snow White herself as a spiritual cameo feels, in retrospect, like a poetic blessing from the secret soul of the figure that started it all.

