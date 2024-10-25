Some of the biggest news of the past few days at the movies has been the confirmation that Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth, is in talks to play the lead in Disney's upcoming Prince Charming film. Although the character is famously connected to the classic Cinderella story, it has been reported this live-action adaptation won't necessarily be connected to the princess. Although the actor is not yet reported to have officially signed on for the role, there's no doubting just how perfect his grizzled voice and superhero prowess would be in the role of one of literature's greatest leading roles.

Because of this, it looks like one of Hemsworth's best-loved roles, despite the film's disappointing Rotten Tomatoes score, is catching the eye of Netflix subscribers. Officially, Snow White and the Huntsman has shot into Netflix's Top 10 following the Prince Charming announcement. For those who have not yet seen the 2012 directorial debut of Rupert Sanders, a synopsis reads:

"Queen Ravenna (Charlize Theron), who seized control of her kingdom by marrying and killing its rightful ruler, needs the life force of young maidens to maintain her beauty. However, to become truly immortal, Ravenna must consume the heart of her stepdaughter Snow White (Kristen Stewart). Snow escapes, and Ravenna dispatches a huntsman (Chris Hemsworth) to capture her. But Snow, the Huntsman and a rebel army join forces to destroy Ravenna and restore the balance of life and death."

Chris Hemsworth Has Had an Underwhelming Box Office Summer

With a surname like Hemsworth, usually, Box Office success is guaranteed. As an actor, Hemsworth has achieved over $14 billion in Box Office revenue across his career, thanks almost entirely to his work as that hammer-wielding Norse God. In 2024, Hemsworth's dominance over big titles has been no different from many other years, with the actor appearing or starring in three major movies. However, two of the three projects Hemsworth has been involved in have been considered fair failures, with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga causing many to worry about the state of this summer's Box Office, and Transformers One sadly unable to capture the success of the rest of the franchise despite impressive critical and fan reception.

However, one of Hemsworth's credits, albeit the one he is least involved with, has flown from screens to the upper echelons of the Box Office charts. Deadpool & Wolverine was always set to be a success this year, but many might not have expected the threequel to earn $1.3 billion worldwide and become the second-biggest financial triumph of the year behind Inside Out 2. Whether or not these movies have been comparatively successful doesn't change the fact that Hemsworth will continue to be a big-buck draw for production companies, hence his potential casting in the Prince Charming film.

Snow White and the Huntsman is now in Netflix's top 10. You can catch the film on the streamer right now.

