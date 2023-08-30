The Big Picture Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is finally getting a 4K treatment for the first time ever, with a brand-new scan of the original nitrate negative.

Fans can expect an enhanced viewing experience of the film, as the team behind the Cinderella 4K edition is overseeing the remaster.

Disney's commitment to remastering their classics means more films are likely to make their way to 4K, and a live-action re-imagining of Snow White is also in the works.

Disney’s most beloved classic is finally getting the 4K treatment as a recent report from Forbes has revealed that Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is coming to 4K Ultra HD in celebration of Disney 100. The film will be available for fans to purchase for the first time ever on October 10.

The 4K remaster of the film will come from a brand-new scan of the original nitrate negative, which was overseen by the same team that brought to life the 4K edition of Cinderella earlier this year. Given the positive reception that the Cinderella remaster received, fans have much to look forward to from the latest physical media release of Snow White, which will showcase the movie in a way that’s never been experienced before.

With Disney remaining committed to remastering their animated classics from the company’s golden age, more films are likely to make their way to 4K in the near future. It remains unknown if the upcoming 4K Blu-ray of Snow White will feature any new bonus features, but the film will come with cover art with the same Disney 100 design that Cinderella saw. Additionally, Best Buy will release an exclusive steelbook edition of the film.

Image via Disney

Disney’s Original Classic is Stepping into the Realm of Live-Action

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs debuted as the first full-length animated feature on the big screen in 1937, kick-starting a golden era for Disney animation. With the film continuing to maintain its critically acclaimed status over the years, it should come as no surprise that Disney would eventually have a live-action re-imagining up their sleeve, which is set to be released in theaters next Spring. Additional details on the project remain under wraps, but the film will star Rachel Zegler as the titular princess alongside Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. Until then, fans can revisit the film that started it all when Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs makes its way to 4K Ultra HD.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will be available to own on 4K Ultra HD on October 10. Check out the official trailer for the original classic below.