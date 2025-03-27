If you lined up every single Disney princess in a row, they would share one defining character trait—their long, voluminous hair. Okay, Mulan chopped her hair off to hide her identity and Rapunzel’s was cut to stop Mother Gothel from exploiting its magical powers, but these cuts were plot points, and when both princesses are shown in the media, they often have their iconic Disney hair. That is, every princess has this enviously perfect long hair except for Snow White. The reason for Snow White’s black bob is never addressed in the original movie, yet the look has become iconic and was obviously replicated for the live-action remake.

Yet, this new version of Snow White made the decision to explore the princess’ backstory, which now includes an explanation of how she got her short hair. However, the decision to include this undermines the message of the story and gives out a false message that short hair is somehow synonymous with unattractiveness, which is shallow and, ultimately, incorrect. The movie would’ve been better off leaving the explanation ambiguous or giving the princess short hair throughout.

‘Snow White’ Finally Shows How The Princess Got Short Hair