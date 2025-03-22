Director Marc Webb's Snow White, the live-action remake of Disney's classic animated film from 1937, finally debuted in theaters after weeks of controversy surrounding its two stars, Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot. Zegler and Gadot's perceived political leanings have stirred debate around the movie, which itself wasn't that well-received by critics. Despite the noise, however, opening day audiences didn't seem to mind the film. The overtly vocal lot, it seems, was always in the minority, as mainstream crowds appeared to embrace the family-friendly film with open arms.

According to CinemaScore, the polling platform that tabulates how likely an audience member is to recommend a movie to others, Snow White earned an encouraging B+ grade. This bodes well for the film's future, as movies with higher grades typically have longer legs at the box office. Those with low grades usually tank after the first weekend. That being said, Disney's past live-action remakes have all earned better CinemaScores, which isn't a great spot for Snow White to be in. By comparison, the recent Mufasa: The Lion King earned an A- grade and ended up grossing over $700 million worldwide. Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland, which started this remake wave 15 years ago, also earned an A-.

However, films such as Cruella, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, The Jungle Book, Maleficent and its sequel, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, all earned excellent A grades according to CinemaScore. They were all major box office hits as well, with the lowest-grossing of the lot being Cruella, which debuted day and date on the Disney+ streaming platform. The highest-grossing films of this bunch remain The Lion King, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast, all of which broke the coveted $1 billion barrier globally.

'Snow White' Opened to Mixed Reviews