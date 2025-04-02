Disney's updated version of Snow White is full of unexpected and unusual decisions, but none is more bizarre than the decision to include two different sets of companions. The movie may have dropped the seven dwarfs tagline from the title, but the diminutive characters from the animated classic are still present with no change to their names, but instead an update to their character arc. For them to be absent from the story would take away the original’s magic and remove one of the most important aspects of Snow White’s (Rachel Zegler) evolution.

However, there's also a group of seven bandits who are Jonathan’s (Andrew Burnap) acquaintances, and that feels like the strangest addition. They serve no real purpose to the narrative as they are not given ample time for the audience to gain any understanding of their individual personalities. Instead, they feel like evidence that Jonathan isn’t on his own in the woods and attempt to give backstory to the state of the kingdom. What is most interesting about their addition lies in the production of the movie, with images from the set implying that these companions had replaced the classic dwarfs. This led to backlash, particularly surrounding the casting, with only one of the seven being played by a little person. The whole decision to have two sets of dwarfs means both lack focus and feel underworked, which is only tainted by the external issues.

‘Snow White’ Misunderstands Representation