A harrowing first week of release has ended on a bit of a positive note for Disney's Snow White, which is prepping for further setbacks in the coming days. The mega-budget tent pole opened to mixed reviews last week, on the back of a raging controversy surrounding its two stars, Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, and its perceived changes to the original film. The movie generated around $50 million at the domestic box office, coming in vastly under expectations. Snow White took a massive 77% hit on its second Friday, as it prepares to hand over its box office crown to this week's new challenger, Jason Statham's A Working Man.

That being said, the film's $3.7 million domestic haul on Friday was enough to push it past the $100 million mark at the global box office. This would be a cause for celebration, but considering how poorly the film has done so far, it's probably too little too late. Not to mention its hefty reported price tag. Snow White was produced on a budget as high as $250 million, which means that it'll have to gross at least $500 million worldwide to break even. This is out of the question at this stage. By comparison, older Disney live-action remakes such as Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King made $170 million and $190 million in their domestic debuts alone. Both movies were also able to pass the coveted $1 billion mark worldwide.

More recently, Mufasa: The Lion King legged it past the $700 million mark at the global box office despite a soft debut in March. The movie benefited from a release during the holidays. A couple of years before that, The Little Mermaid was able to swim past the $550 million milestone, against a budget similar to that of Snow White. It wasn't too long ago that Disney discovered the box office potential of producing live-action remakes of its classic animated films. But unlike titles such as Aladdin and Alice in Wonderland, both of which cracked the $1 billion mark globally as well, the appetite for Snow White seems to be poisonously low.

'Snow White' Earned a Shrug from Casual Moviegoers