Snow White might be the fairest of them all, but the film has yet to shine in terms of box office success. An almost forgotten project, Disney’s live-action remake of the 1937 classic has been 10 years in the making. But even with a decade’s worth of preparation under their belt, Snow White is having trouble capturing the hearts of cinemagoers. Although Rachel Zegler has received praise for her doey-eyed interpretation of the titular princess, many have pointed out the film’s flaws, from Gal Gadot’s lackluster portrayal of the Evil Queen to the choice of music featured in the film.

Going beyond the film itself, Snow White has also been subjected to countless controversies before its official release. The earliest issues include Peter Dinklage calling out Disney in regards to its casting of the seven dwarves. Most recently, Zegler’s public support for “Free Palestine” and Gadot’s past in the IDF has put them in polarizing positions, with rumors of onset tensions looming around the Internet. Despite everything that has happened, the film was finally released in theaters on March 21, 2025. Having spent approximately a week in the cinemas, check out how Snow White has been performing at the box office, and a breakdown of the costs needed to create the film.

Budget for ‘Snow White’ By Department

Image via Disney

Snow White reportedly cost around $240–270 million to make. Check out how some of the funds are utilized in the project.

Actors

Custom Image by Nimesh Niyomal

Information regarding Zegler’s Snow White salary has yet to be revealed to the public. However, Disney announced that while working on its live-action remake, only 30% of the top-paid roles went to women, whereas they made up 48% of the lowest-paid positions. As for Gadot, with a staggering net worth of $40 million, it is reported that Gadot earned the same amount of money as Ryan Reynolds for working on Red Notice. As a reference, Reynolds earned a staggering $20 million paycheck.

The Costs of Promoting ‘Snow White’