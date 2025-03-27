Disney isn't having a great year so far. After witnessing the under-performance of Captain America: Brave New World a few weeks ago, the Mouse House braced itself for the debut of Snow White this past week. The movie had been hit by wave after wave of controversy, which appeared to impact its performance at the box office. Or, it could simply be that the film didn't appeal to a wide section of the audience. Either way, Snow White had a disappointingly low debut over its first weekend. But it'll pass its first box office milestone today, thanks to a respectable performance on its first Tuesday, when tickets are available for discounted rates.

Snow White grossed $4 million on Tuesday, pushing its running domestic haul to $48.7 million. What this means is that the movie is passing the $50 million mark as we speak. Whether this counts for much remains to be seen. Snow White came nowhere close to the $170 million to $190 million range that the two most successful Disney live-action remakes opened in. In fact, its debut weekend haul was in the same range as that of Tim Burton's Dumbo, which ultimately under-performed with only around $350 million worldwide. By comparison, Burton's Alice in Wonderland made over $1 billion globally 15 years ago.

Globally, Snow White still hasn't passed the coveted $100 million mark after playing in theaters for just under a week. Not every movie needs to make $100 million worldwide, but those that reportedly cost $270 million certainly do. Like most other Disney remakes, Snow White didn't come cheap. Going by the rule of thumb, the movie needs to generate around $600 million worldwide in order to break even. Recently, Mufasa: The Lion King managed to pass the $715 million mark worldwide despite opening with just $35 million domestically. But Mufasa can attribute this to a release window during the holidays, which have traditionally been very lucrative for family films.

Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot Have Attracted Controversy