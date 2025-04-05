It’s safe to say the recent live-action remake of Snow White has been far from a box-office triumph. However, the lackluster returns have been a point of contention, with some pinning it down to the backlash from the story's modernization, whilst others have blamed the actions of its cast. Rachel Zegler has faced a lot of heat following her defense of her casting, yet you cannot blame her for this box office bomb. In fact, we should have seen this coming as Disney has been on a downward trajectory with their live-action remakes. They haven’t had a huge hit since before the pandemic, and it seems audiences have become fatigued of these reimaginings.

‘Snow White’ Is Not the First Disney Box Office Failure