Snow White’s box office performance after two weekends in theaters is enough to help its leading star past a new box office milestone. At the time of writing, Disney’s Snow White has grossed $66 million at the domestic box office and $75 million internationally for a worldwide cumulative total of $142 million. This is not only enough to make it the second-highest-grossing movie of Rachel Zegler’s career, but also push her career global box office total past $700 million. Snow White opened with $42 million domestically at the box office, and the live-action adaptation then fell a startling 66% during its second weekend in theaters, grossing only $14 million. Snow White also stars Gal Gadot and the film was directed by Marc Webb with a script from Erin Cressida Wilson.

Snow White kicked off its box office run with a nearly $40 million advantage over the second-place competitor, Steven Soderbergh’s Black Bag, which earned $4.2 million during its second weekend in theaters to Snow White’s $42.2 million. Captain America: Brave New World fell behind both Snow White and Black Bag with $4 million, with Novocaine and Mickey 17 taking the fourth and fifth spots, each earning $3.6 million. Grossing only $14 million this weekend, Disney’s Snow White fell to Jason Statham’s new action movie, A Working Man, which also stars David Harbour and Michael Peña. A Working Man earned $15.5 million in its debut to Snow White’s $14.3 million during its second weekend in theaters. The Chosen: The Last Supper — Part 1 also grossed $11.7 million this weekend to take the #3 spot.

What Other Movies Has Rachel Zegler Been In?