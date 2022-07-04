Ahead of the release of Disney’s live-action remake of its beloved 1938 animated film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, a new character in the film has been confirmed by the actor. Martin Klebba, one of the stars from the Pirates of the Caribbean, has confirmed he will be taking part in this highly anticipated remake.

In the latest casting news for the upcoming live-action remake that will see Rachel Zegler star as the titular princess, Snow White, Klebba has confirmed that he will be playing the role of Grumpy. According to TheDisInsider.com, Klebba made the revelation at a Fan Expo in Denver where he mentioned he had wrapped up his work on the project as one of the seven dwarves from the story. Here is what Klebba had to say about his role:

"I just got done filming Snow White. It's going to be coming out late next year. And, of course, I play Grumpy. Gal Gadot is our witch, and Rachel Zegler will be our Snow White. So, come on down, it'll be a good time."

Whether he was meant to reveal that much to the public we do not know. However, more casting news is always good news. The casting of the characters for the film has not been without challenge since the film was rumored to be in production. Peter Dinklage, who played the role of Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones had previously come out to criticize the decision by the film’s production to include dwarf characters. The backlash has then brought about the reimagining of the dwarven characters by Disney with suggestions of the use of CGI.

The comments made by Dinklage about Disney’s decision and the company’s decision to course-correct did not sit well with all members of the dwarfism community. Actor and former WWE Superstar, Dylan Postl did not agree with the statements made by Dinklage making it clear he would like to play one of the dwarves if Disney made him the offer. Per the Daily Mail, Postl said he felt that those comments have cut seven dwarfs out of a job, saying:

"It makes me so sick to my stomach to think that there are seven roles for dwarfs that can’t get normal acting roles, or very few and far between roles, and now they are gone because of this guy."

The Snow White remake has other stars cast in various roles like Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen and Andrew Burnap who will play a brand new character made for the film. The screenplay will be by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson with Marc Webb directing the film. Disney will handle production.

Disney has not announced a release date for Snow White yet but if Klebba’s comments are correct, we can expect the film to arrive sometime next year.