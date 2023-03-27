The 1937 Disney film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is one of the next in line to follow the practice of Disney turning its animated classics into live-action features. Snow White's tale was first written by the Brothers Grimm in 1812 and first appeared in their book Grimms' Fairy Tales as a German fairy tale. Its animated adaptation is the first full-length traditionally animated feature film and the first animated feature film by Disney as well.

The film that started Disney's animated franchise journey was long due for a live-action adaptation. Walt Disney Pictures first announced plans for a Snow White live-action remake in October 2016. This story is now set to be reinvented in the shape of a live-action movie around 211 years after its origin, starring the most incredible stars. Here is everything we know so far about the film's release, cast, and other details.

During the 2022 D23 Expo Presentation, it was announced that Snow White will be released in 2024. The release window was confirmed through an official tweet from the Walt Disney Studios Twitter account. On September 15, 2022, as part of a scheduling change, Disney set release dates for several movies, including the Snow White remake and The Lion King prequel titled Mufasa. Snow White was then announced to have a release date of March 22, 2024.

Will Snow White Be Released in Theaters or on Streaming?

Image via Walt Disney Animation Studios

While Disney has opted to release some of their live-action remakes such as Pinocchio, Peter Pan & Wendy, and Lady & the Tramp on Disney+, the studio is planning to release Snow White theatrically.

Is There a Trailer for Snow White?

No, there is not. Disney has yet to release a trailer for Snow White. That being said footage was shown of the film in September 2022 at D23. There were brief glimpses of several significant locations, including the moss-covered forest, the Queen's intricately designed castle, and Snow White's cabin in the woods. There were also brief flashes of Zegler as Snow White, Gadot as the Evil Queen, and Snow White's hand falling as the poisoned fruit fell alongside her in the teaser that was displayed at the fan gathering. Fans will have to wait to see a glimpse of the enchanted movie since the teaser hasn't yet been made available to the public.

What Is the Plot of Snow White?

Image via Disney

Snow White is a live-action remake of the Disney animation classic "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," which debuted in 1937. However, it appears that Disney is approaching the seven dwarf characters in a new way in order to avoid reiterating prejudices from the first animated feature. The lead actress Zegler also hinted at the story's contemporary revisions meant to appeal to the progressive audience during the D23 event.

Due to the lack of the titular Seven Dwarfs from the first movie, Disney also changed the title of the movie to just Snow White. The movie also gains a new character who will play Snow White's love interest. Numerous adjustments have been incorporated which might change the plot significantly from the original film.

Who Stars in Snow White?

Image via 20th Century Studios

To make the live-action adaptation memorable, Disney has cast the best actors to portray the iconic characters of the classic tale.

Rachel Zegler was chosen to play Snow White in June 2021. She stated, "Never in a million years did I imagine that this would be a possibility for me," in Variety's Actors on Actors series. Zegler made her acting debut in the 2021 musical drama West Side Story, playing Maria Vasquez. For her role, she won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical. Zegler recently played the role of Anthea in the DC Comics superhero sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Coming up the young actress has the highly anticipated prequel film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Kyle Mooney's directorial debut Y2K, and the original animated musical Spellbound.

Gal Gadot was announced to play the Evil Queen back in November 2021. Gadot's first broke out into Hollywood when she played Gisele Yashar in Fast & Furious, a role she reprised in Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6. Gadot went on to become a household name thanks to her role as Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe movies. Her upcoming projects include Heart of Stone and Cleopatra.

The Tony-winning actor Andrew Burnap was revealed to be joining the cast of Snow White as the male lead in January 2022. However, he will not play any character from the animated film. Instead, Burnap is set to portray a new male character named Jonathan. Burnap starred in the 2019 Broadway production of The Inheritance, for which he won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play. He has also appeared in films like The Chaperone and Spare Room in 2018.

At the Denver Fan Expo in 2022, Martin Klebba announced that he would play Grumpy in the remake. In the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Klebba is best remembered for his performance as Marty, a pirate who serves in Captain Jack Sparrow's crew. Additionally, Klebba has also performed in similar roles in earlier Snow White-inspired shows. In the 2001 television movie Snow White: The Fairest of Them All and the 2012 fantasy comedy Mirror Mirror, he played Friday and Butcher, respectively.

Other cast members joining the film include Colin Michael Carmichael (Black Mirror) and newcomer Dujonna Gift.

Where Was Snow White Filmed?

The Snow White movie was supposed to start filming in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, in March 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused a delay. It was revealed in August 2021 that filming would take place in the UK from March to July 2022. Gadot announced that she had finished filming her sequences on April 22, 2022. Zegler then confirmed that the filming of Snow White concluded on July 13, 2022.

Who Is the Creative Team Behind Snow White?

Image via Sony

Snow White's live-action adaptation will be directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) with a screenplay from Academy Award Nominee Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) and Erin Cressida Wilson (The Girl on the Train). Academy Award nominee Marc Platt (La La Land) will produce the film along with co-producer Russell Allen (The Little Mermaid) and executive producer Callum McDougall (Mary Poppins Returns). Academy Award nominee Mandy Walker (Elvis) is the cinematographer of the film and Moving Picture Company provided the visual effects. Academy Award-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Aladdin), are set to write new original songs for Snow White.