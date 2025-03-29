Marc Webb's live-action Snow White is many things: it's an attempt to update Disney's animated classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, yet it also greatly pales in comparison to said animated classic. It's also another reminder that Disney will more than likely keep cranking out live-action versions of its movies until the heat death of the universe. But it was also the target of controversy, with Rachel Zegler (unfairly) taking most of the heat. It eventually led to a muted premiere and an equally muted critical reception, but a large part of that is due to the online vitriol surrounding the film.

Most of it has been directed at Zegler due to thinly veiled racism, yet this isn't the first time a controversy like this has happened. As more blockbusters have either attempted to expand their casts or try to push a franchise forward, fans take to the keyboards to vent their displeasure, and studios bend over backwards to appease them and audience members who aren't perpetually online or eternally judgmental. Most importantly, it's a poisoned apple that the film industry shouldn't be biting into.

'Snow White' Isn't the First Blockbuster To Infuriate the Internet