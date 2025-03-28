Over the years, studios have tried to spin the Snow White fable into many shapes and sizes, but have struggled to deliver a four-quadrant hit. The sorry streak appears to be continuing with the newly released Snow White, a live-action remake of Disney's classic animated film from 1937. The movie vastly under-performed in its opening weekend, grossing just $42 million across three days. That being said, Snow White is already set to overtake the lifetime domestic haul of Mirror Mirror, director Tarsem Singh's largely forgotten adaptation of the story.

Snow White has grossed $50 million at the domestic box office in about a week, while Mirror Mirror concluded its run with under $65 million in 2012. Snow White should comfortably be able to surpass this number in its second weekend, with a projected haul of $20 million. Globally, the mega-budget movie will pass the $100 million mark. But it has a long road ahead of it. Directed by Marc Webb, who previously helmed the two Spider-Man films starring Andrew Garfield, Snow White cost a reported $270 million to produce. Going by the rule of thumb, the movie needs to make around $600 million worldwide to break even.

This is looking very unlikely at this stage, considering its flat performance and mediocre reviews. The movie holds a "rotten" 42% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes; this isn't the kind of response that propels a tent pole towards blockbuster success. Plus, the controversy surrounding stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot doesn't look like it's going to die down anytime soon. By comparison, Mirror Mirror made a little over $180 million worldwide, but against a much-smaller budget of under $100 million. Incidentally, another Snow White adaptation was released in the same year as Mirror Mirror: director Rupert Sanders' Snow White and the Huntsman, which made over $150 million domestically on the back of its own controversy.

'Snow White' Has Earned Unfavorable Reviews