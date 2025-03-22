After what seems like weeks of controversy, Disney's Snow White debuted in over 4,200 domestic theaters to mixed reviews. Snow White is the latest in Disney's streak of live-action remakes of past animated hits; in this case, it's the 1937 classic that remains a favorite among audiences of all ages. Directed by Marc Webb, who has experience with mega-budget blockbusters thanks to his two The Amazing Spider-Man movies, Snow White stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, and the fantasy remake has inspired raging controversy for a wide variety of reasons. Despite, or, perhaps, because of this, the movie debuted with $16 million on its opening day of release.

Snow White is eying around $45 million in its first weekend of release, which is decidedly low for this sort of movie. By comparison, the big-budget remake of Dumbo made a similar amount a few years ago, before under-performing with around $350 million worldwide. Snow White cost significantly more to produce; reports suggest that the film comes with a $270 million budget, which means that it would need to show extraordinarily strong holds to emerge as a hit. A major thorn in its side is the poor reviews that it debuted to. Snow White holds a "rotten" 44% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, though it did earn a slightly more generous opening audience rating of a B+ grade according to CinemaScore.

A debut in the mid-$40 millions would put Snow White below even Maleficent and Cinderella, which made over $65 million in their respective debut weekends. The Little Mermaid nearly cracked the $100 million mark a couple of years ago, while Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King debuted with over $170 million and over $190 million, respectively. Both movies eventually cracked the $1 billion mark globally as well. All these achievements currently seem out of reach for Snow White, even as it injects much-needed life into the struggling domestic marketplace.

Meanwhile, 'The Alto Knights' Bombed in its Debut