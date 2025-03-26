Disney’s controversial Snow White movie continues to find success at the box office despite a mixed reception from critics and audiences. After opening with $42 million at the domestic box office this weekend, Snow White collected another $2.5 million on Monday, and the film is now only a few hundred thousand away from reaching $45 million domestically. Snow White will certainly hit this when the next batch of numbers comes in, and it will be one of only four movies released this year to reach this milestone, with the other two being Captain America: Brave New World and Dog Man. Disney’s Snow White has also added $43 million from international markets to help its global total reach $87 million, and it will easily push past $90 million soon before reaching $100 million by the end of the week.

Starring in the lead role of Snow White in the film is Rachel Zegler, who first broke out thanks to her performance as María in West Side Story, the adaptation of the 1957 musical directed by Steven Spielberg. West Side Story was Zegler’s feature acting debut, and she has followed that up with roles in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Y2K, Spellbound, and now Snow White. Starring opposite Zegler in Disney’s latest live-action adaptation is Gal Gadot, who is famed for her role as Wonder Woman in Zack Snyder’s DCEU. Gadot also featured alongside Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson in Red Notice, and she’s known for her role as Gisele in the Fast & Furious franchise dating back to Fast & Furious (2009). Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) directed Snow White.

What Other Live-Action Adaptations Does Disney Have in the Works?