Disney’s Snow White has passed another box office milestone as it prepares for its third full weekend in theaters. At the time of writing, Snow White has collected $70 million at the domestic box office thanks to a strong performance on Wednesday, April 2, that saw it earn $850,000. Snow White has also added $75 million at the international box office to help its global haul reach $146 million. It will certainly pass $150 million globally by the end of the weekend, despite increasing competition from A Working Man and The Chosen, while also fending off A Minecraft Movie. Snow White stars Rachel Zegler in the lead role with Gal Gadot playing the Evil Queen, and the film was directed by Marc Webb.

Snow White is not only the #1 movie at the worldwide box office this week, but it is also the #5 biggest movie of the year at the global box office. At the domestic box office, Snow White sits at #3, trailing only Captain America: Brave New World and Dog Man, but globally, it still falls behind other films such as Ne Zha 2, Tang Tan 1900, and Creation of the Gods II: Demonic Confrontation. Ne Zhe 2 has become one of the highest-grossing movies of all time despite only earning $17 million at the domestic box office. The film has grossed $1.9 billion internationally and has overtaken Marvel juggernauts such as Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Avengers. Snow White also had no trouble becoming the second-highest-grossing movie of Rachel Zegler’s career and pushing her box office career total past the $700 million mark.

How Has ‘Snow White’ Fared During Its First Two Weekends?

Disney’s Snow White kicked off its box office run with a strong $42 million opening, which was easily enough to give it the top spot. However, Snow White gave up its crown during its second weekend in theaters to Jason Statham, who debuted his latest action vehicle, A Working Man. A Working Man earned $15.5 million to Snow White’s $14.3, forcing it to take a bite of a rotten apple as it fell further down the box office rankings. Snow White has earned such poor reviews thus far that IMDb put out a ratings disclaimer for review bombing.

