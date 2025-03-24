Marc Webb’s Snow White has been the talk of Tinseltown for the past few weeks, although almost always for negative reasons. Surrounded by inescapable controversy, it seems as if the swirling chaos that surrounds Disney's latest live-action remake may have had a significant impact on its opening weekend box office performance. Domestically, Snow White has earned $43 million across its opening three days, a similar total to the debut total of Tim Burton’s underwhelming Dumbo remake, with likenesses already being drawn from all corners of the media landscape. Add this to a similar international haul so far, and Snow White's global opening weekend total of $87.3 million is likely much less than higher-ups had hoped for.

Nevertheless, against a 2025 cinematic backdrop that has thus far underperformed, this total is already enough to propel Snow White into the top 5 highest-grossing 2025 movies in the US. However, with both Paddington in Peru and One of Them Days ahead of the live-action Disney remake, already making the top 5 can still be considered an underperformance. Add this relative underperformance to a 44% critical score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a diabolical IMDb rating of just 2.0, and it seems as if life at the box office is unable to buck the controversial trend this movie has held in the weeks and months prior to its release.

The magical world of Snow White isn't all doom and gloom, however, with some positive responses to the film, including a strong 74% audience score from the aforementioned Rotten Tomatoes, suggesting that there is still enough sparkle from within Snow White to help it proactively climb the box office ranks in the coming weeks. In his review for Collider, Ross Bonaime gave the movie a 6/10, saying that the film "might not be the fairest Snow White of all, but it's an admirable effort nonetheless."

Can 'Snow White' Salvage Success From the Jaws of Defeat?