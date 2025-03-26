Considering it has one of the most memorable uses of true love’s kiss, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs has the most underdeveloped Disney romance of all time. The Prince, who is never given a name, has a fleeting role and feels present only to awaken Snow White from the sleeping death. The pair have such minimal interaction that it becomes unclear if the princess is in love with the prince or just the idea of love itself.

It was one aspect that the live-action remake Snow White had to update if it had any hope of feeling relevant to a modern audience, and thankfully it did away with the Prince and replaced him with Jonathan (Andrew Burnap), a new character who served as Snow White’s (Rachel Zegler) love interest. His positioning in the story allowed the romance to feel like a side plot, giving the titular princess much more independence and consequential likability. Despite this, Jonathan doesn’t feel like an afterthought, instead he feels like a counterbalance to Snow White’s naivety and serves to aid her character development.

Snow White’s Prince in the Animated Classic is Lifeless and Stale

Image via The Walt Disney Company

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is extremely underbaked, particularly when it comes to the central romance. The pair have a fleeting meeting when Snow White is singing to her wishing well, longing for a man and the prince approaches her, leading to them seemingly bonding over their love of singing. Their chemistry is non-existent and to use the term insta-love feels like an understatement. The lack of care given to their relationship becomes a major issue at the movie’s climax, as the prince merely feels like a plot device to allow Snow White to wake from her slumber. She laments “Someday My Prince Will Come To” to the dwarfs to prove her adoration for the Prince, but she doesn’t even know his name and has barely had any interaction with him before she was forced to flee into the woods. It is difficult to care about the relationship beyond the surface, and Snow White seems to be clinging onto the desire for love as opposed to having any feelings for her Prince as a person.

Jonathan is a Worthy Love Interest for Snow White

Snow White completely re-energizes this aspect of the story, choosing to rewrite this part of the plot and giving Snow White a worthy love interest in Jonathan. Unlike the animated classic, Jonathan is not royalty, he is a thief and a bandit. The pair meet inside the castle, but they don’t immediately fall in love, instead their interaction is laced with tension as they argue about the state of the kingdom. It serves to open Snow White up to the views of the people and sets up their opposing morals, which gives them room to learn from each other. When Jonathan is tied to the gates of the castle, Snow White doesn’t let him go because she has already fallen in love with him, but simply because it is the right thing to do.

As the movie progresses, Jonathan grows fond of Snow White’s courage and kindness and Snow falls for his sense of adventure and independence. However, the movie gives this relationship time to mature and bloom. When the pair first bump into each other outside the castle, the chemistry between Zegler and Burnap shines through as they sing “Princess Problems”, one of the movie’s new musical numbers. This interaction shows their flirtatious energy as they bounce off each other as they critique the others' perspective in a lovingly playful manner. Therefore, when Snow White shows bravery against the Queen’s guards, the audience can see Jonathan’s view of her changing, and it is believable that he would take an arrow for her.

'Snow White' Brings Its Romance Into The 21st Century