Despite only being the middle of February, it has already been a memorable year at the movies. When the calendar switches to March, it’ll be time for Disney proper’s first major release of the year with Snow White. The live-action remake of Disney's original feature-length animated film starring Rachel Zegler is finally almost here. Now, to kick off the song-worthy celebration, Funko has introduced a new line of colorful Pops based on the film.

The live-action remake is getting four Pop figures. There will be two of Zegler's glowing Snow White. This would be one in her iconic yellow, blue, and red dress holding the dreaded poison apple and the other is of Snow White in her plaid dress from the film.

The final two figures are of Snow White’s main rival, The Evil Queen. The figures will see The Evil Queen in a different pose. For example, one will have her hands crossed while the other will have her hands out with her sinister wand at the ready. The Evil Queen in the remake will be played by Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot. Each figure is available now at select retailers for the standard Funko price of $11.99 USD.

What Is ‘Snow White’ About?