For the last decade, Disney has been hard at work giving all their classic animated films the live-action remake treatment. While some have been better than others, one of the upcoming remakes Disney fans have had their apple eye on is the musical reimagining of the studio’s first animated film, 1938’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The film has been in production for a while and now the Evil Queen herself, Gal Gadot, has given fans a peek at her last day on set.

Gadot took to her social media to share a behind-the-scenes look of her in what appears to be the makeup chair. She has other crew members behind her all in Evil Queen t-shirts, but given the masks and the distance, it is hard to tell who they are. However, that does not really matter as it is just exciting to hear any update on this film. With Gadot now finished filming her villainous role, it is safe to assume that the overall production is close to wrapping as well.

While there is still not much known about the plot of the remake, there are few stories as well known as Snow White and the Evil Queen. Whether it is the classic imagery of the poison apple or the creepy design of the Evil Queen herself, this murder plot fueled by jealousy is like no other. That is why it is going to be very interesting to see what Gadot will bring to the role and how she will look in costume. Especially given that Gadot is best known for her heroic role as Wonder Woman. She is not the only talented performer in this film as West Side Story’s breakout star Rachael Zegler is playing Snow White and Tony award-winning actor Andrew Burnap is starring as a new lead character.

The talent for this remake also extends behind the camera as The Amazing Spider-Man’s Marc Webb is directing this musical with La La Land and Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul writing the songs. The best remakes, whether it be Cruella or Cinderella, have been bolstered by creative direction, well-balanced writing, and memorable performances. With an amazing cast and crew like this, Snow White will hopefully land with the best of the Disney remakes.

Snow White still does not have a release date yet, but we will probably hear more soon given that the Evil Queen has officially left the building. Maybe we will even get our first look of the cast in costume soon as well. Disney fans can dream and, until then, you can view the new behind-the-scenes image of Gadot down below.

