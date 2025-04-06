Having completed two weeks of release in theaters worldwide, Disney’s Snow White is getting ready to go to bed. The mega-budget movie under-performed in its debut weekend, and has only gone downhill since then. Its performance was unfairly blamed on star Rachel Zegler’s pro-Palestine statements, with a growing controversy surrounding its release. But it’s worth pointing out that the movie opened to mediocre reviews and disinterest from the average moviegoer. Disney’s live-action remakes have had an uneven run, and declining returns have been observed in recent years.

Gone are the days when Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin could leg it past the $1 billion mark worldwide. Even Mufasa: The Lion King managed to scrape through after a poor debut last year thanks to its prime release date during the holidays. The movie ultimately grossed over $700 million worldwide. But Snow White will struggle to hit the $200 million mark. With $78 million domestically and another $90 million from overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global haul now sits at $168 million. For context, Snow White still hasn’t overtaken 2012’s Mirror Mirror, a colorful adaptation of the same story, which made around $180 million worldwide. Nor has it passed Cruella, which was released mid-pandemic, simultaneously on the Disney+ streaming service.

Among Disney’s lowest-grossing live-action remakes, Cruella concluded its run with a little over $230 million worldwide. Alice Through the Looking Glass made around $300 million, while Dumbo grossed a little over $350 million. None of those films, however, cost the $250 million-plus that Snow White did. Directed by Marc Webb, Snow White comes just two years after The Little Mermaid remake generated over $560 million worldwide despite similar controversy surrounding its star. But The Little Mermaid, which also cost around $250 million, opened to better reviews.

'Snow White' Opened to Mediocre Reviews