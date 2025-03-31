Walt Disney Pictures has surely been disappointed with Snow White, its latest live action adaptation that has turned into one of the studio's box office bombs this year. The film's underperformance has come due to a combination of factors, including controversies surrounding its two lead stars, Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, but also due to a flurry of negative reviews — so much so that IMDb has now published a disclaimer on the film's page warning of review bombing.

"Our rating mechanism has detected unusual voting activity on this title," the disclaimer says on IMDb's Snow White page. At the time of this article's publication, the film has a user rating of 1.5 stars out of 10, making it one of the lowest-rated films on the site's history. The film is also not devoid of ratings, as IMDb is showing over 270,000 reviews. However, Forbes recently reported that this is likely the result of review bombing, just as IMDb warned, with the outlet noting that over 90% of Snow White's reviews on the site have been one star.

Another popular review website, Rotten Tomatoes, has the film rated higher, though still not anywhere near the top. Snow White currently boasts a critic's score of 40% and an audience score of 74% on Rotten Tomatoes — nowhere near the best film rated on the site, but certainly not as bad as the ratings on IMDb. Collider's review rated the film 6 out of 10, noting, "It might not be the fairest Snow White of all, but it's an admirable effort nonetheless."

'Snow White' Has Been Covered in Controversy