The effects of the SAG-AFTRA strike are starting to be felt Hollywood-wide and the dominoes are falling rapidly as Disney becomes the latest company to majorly alter their plans as a result of the halt in production. The latest big name to feel the weight of it is the company's live-action Snow White adaptation, starring Rachel Zegler, which has been pushed back by a full year from March 22, 2024 to March 21, 2025. The movie was anticipated to be one of the company's biggest of the year, as one of the most famous films in the House of Mouse's illustrious century of operations, the very first full-length animated feature film. The movie also stars Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, with the Israeli star expressing her joy at being allowed to recreate the iconic and original villain of the Disney carousel of fairytales.

"I think it was so much fun to play the Evil Queen. There was something so delicious with this part because it's a fairy tale. It's the first Disney villain. Because it's a musical, I could stretch my performance and make it so much more dramatic and so much more animated, that it was just simply delightful. I enjoyed it, and I changed my voice and I did all these different things. And it was just super fun, and I can't wait to watch it."

At the beginning of this week, Bob Iger of Disney and several other top Hollywood CEOs conveyed to SAG-AFTRA that they are rapidly approaching a critical decision point. They must soon determine which movies to postpone if an agreement cannot be reached between the two parties. According to various insiders, this deadline is looming, with the first week of November, possibly even as early as November 1, serving as the pivotal date.

What's 'Snow White' About?

In the original animated movie, Snow White's (Adriana Caselotti) wicked stepmother, the Evil Queen, was desparate to to eliminate Snow White upon being informed by her enchanted mirror (Moroni Olsen) that Snow White had surpassed her in beauty. Upon discovering Snow White's whereabouts, the Evil Queen assumed the guise of an elderly woman and cunningly presented her with a poisoned apple. You may know the rest.

The forthcoming live-action adaptation will feature Martin Klebba in the role of Grumpy, one of the seven dwarfs, initially harboring distrust toward Snow White. The original character's voice in the animated film was provided by Pinto Colvig. Additionally, Andrew Burnap will take on a new character in the film. The movie is directed by Marc Webb, best known for his work on The Amazing Spider-Man films starring Andrew Garfield.

