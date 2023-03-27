The 1937 Disney film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is one of the next in line to follow the practice of Disney turning its animated classics into live-action features. Snow White's tale was first written by the Brothers Grimm in 1812 and first appeared in their book Grimms' Fairy Tales as a German fairy tale. Its animated adaptation is the first full-length traditionally animated feature film and the first animated feature film by Disney as well.

The film that started Disney's animated franchise journey was long due for a live-action adaptation. Walt Disney Pictures first announced plans for a Snow White live-action remake in October 2016. This story is now set to be reinvented in the shape of a live-action movie around 211 years after its origin, starring the most incredible stars. Here is everything we know so far about the film's release, cast, and other details.

During the 2022 D23 Expo Presentation, it was announced that Snow White will be released in 2024, later getting a release date of March 22, 2024. However, due to the still ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, the film was delayed by a full year. Snow White will now be released on March 21, 2025.

Will 'Snow White' Be Released in Theaters or on Streaming?

While Disney has opted to release some of their live-action remakes, such as Pinocchio, Peter Pan & Wendy, and Lady & the Tramp on Disney+, the studio is planning to release Snow White theatrically. The film would follow The Little Mermaid as the latest remake to hit theaters post-pandemic.

Is There a Trailer for 'Snow White'?

Disney released the official teaser trailer for Snow White on August 10, 2024, immediately after it was shown at Disney's biannual D23 expo. Running at just 77 seconds, the trailer doesn't give too much away in terms of the changes to the story, but it does show the first look at the movie's interpretation of the Evil Queen, one of Disney's most iconic villains.

What Is the Plot of 'Snow White'?

The official synopsis for Snow White from Disney reads:

“Disney’s Snow White” is a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film. The magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

Snow White is a live-action remake of the Disney animation classic "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," which debuted in 1937. While it was initially rumored that Disney would approaching the seven dwarf characters in a new way, the trailer and marketing have confirmed that the seven dwarfs will still very much be present in the moviee. The lead actress Zegler also hinted at the story's contemporary revisions meant to appeal to the progressive audience during the D23 event.

Disney also changed the title of the film to just Snow White. The movie also gains a new character who will play Snow White's love interest. Numerous adjustments have been incorporated, which might change the plot significantly from the original film.

Who Stars in 'Snow White'?

To make the live-action adaptation memorable, Disney has cast the best actors to portray the iconic characters of the classic tale.

Rachel Zegler was chosen to play Snow White in June 2021. She stated, "Never in a million years did I imagine that this would be a possibility for me," in Variety's Actors on Actors series. Zegler made her acting debut in the 2021 musical drama West Side Story, playing Maria Vasquez. She won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical for her role. Zegler recently played the role of Lucy Gray Baird in the YA prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and she took on the role of Anthea in the DC Comics superhero sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Coming up, the young actress is Kyle Mooney's directorial debut Y2K, and the original animated musical Spellbound.

Gal Gadot was announced to play the Evil Queen back in November 2021. Gadot's first broke out into Hollywood when she played Gisele Yashar in Fast & Furious, a role she reprised in Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6. Gadot became a household name thanks to her role as Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe movies, and recently starred in the Netflix film Heart of Stone.

The Tony-winning actor Andrew Burnap was revealed to be joining the cast of Snow White as the male lead in January 2022. However, he will not play any character from the animated film. Instead, Burnap is set to portray a new male character named Jonathan. Burnap starred in the 2019 Broadway production of The Inheritance, for which he won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play. He has also appeared in films like The Chaperone and Spare Room in 2018.

At the Denver Fan Expo in 2022, Martin Klebba announced that he would play Grumpy in the remake. In the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Klebba is best remembered for his performance as Marty, a pirate who serves in Captain Jack Sparrow's crew. Additionally, Klebba has also performed in similar roles in earlier Snow White-inspired shows. In the 2001 television movie Snow White: The Fairest of Them All and the 2012 fantasy comedy Mirror Mirror, he played Friday and Butcher, respectively.

Other cast members joining the film include Colin Michael Carmichael (Black Mirror) and newcomer Dujonna Gift.

Who Is the Creative Team Behind 'Snow White'?

Snow White's live-action adaptation will be directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) with a screenplay from Erin Cressida Wilson (The Girl on the Train). Academy Award nominee Marc Platt (La La Land) will produce the film along with co-producer Russell Allen (The Little Mermaid) and executive producer Callum McDougall (Mary Poppins Returns). Academy Award nominee Mandy Walker (Elvis) is the cinematographer of the film, and Moving Picture Company provided the visual effects. Academy Award-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Aladdin) are set to write new original songs for Snow White.

Where Was 'Snow White' Filmed?

The Snow White movie was supposed to start filming in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, in March 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused a delay. It was revealed in August 2021 that filming would take place in the UK from March to July 2022. Gadot announced that she had finished filming her sequences on April 22, 2022. Zegler then confirmed that the filming of Snow White concluded on July 13, 2022.