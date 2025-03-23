Director Marc Webb’s Snow White topped the domestic box office in its debut weekend, but the controversy surrounding the film and its two leads — Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot — appears to have affected its performance. Snow White grossed an estimated $43 million in its first weekend, falling way short of expectations, and most of Disney’s previous live-action remakes. Snow White’s debut puts it in the same range as Tim Burton’s underwhelming Dumbo remake, which eventually tanked with around $350 million worldwide.

Like that film, Snow White opened to mediocre reviews. It’s currently sitting at a “rotten” 43% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences weren’t pleased with it either, awarding it a B+ CinemaScore. While this may seem pleasant enough, it’s below the A- and A grades that Disney’s earlier live-action remakes earned. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime wrote that the movie “might not be the fairest Snow White of all, but it's an admirable effort nonetheless.”

Jumping to number two in its second weekend, director Steven Soderbergh’s Black Bag grossed an estimated $4.4 million. This takes the espionage thriller’s running domestic haul to just under $15 million. Produced on a reported budget of $50 million, Black Bag had a disappointing opening, but the film’s excellent reviews — it holds a “fresh” 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes — appear to have played a major role in its impressive 43% second weekend drop. That being said, it’s far from being a hit.

Elsewhere, Warner Bros. Debuted Another Turkey