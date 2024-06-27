The Big Picture Rachel Zegler announces Snow White reshoots are completed.

Gal Gadot stars as Evil Queen alongside Zegler.

Snow White's release was delayed to March 2025.

One of Disney's most anticipated live-action reimaginings just received a major update, with Rachel Zegler announcing through her Instagram account that reshoots for Snow White have been completed. Principal photography for the project originally came to an end last summer, but as with most major studio productions, Snow White needed to go through a period of reshoots in order to be ready to hit the big screen on March 21, 2025. Zegler was announced to play the titular princess during the summer of 2021, right before her performance as María in West Side Story took her career to new heights.

The cast of Snow White also includes Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. The actress is known for portraying Wonder Woman across several installments of the DC Extended Universe, including Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Wonder Woman 1984. Andrew Burnap, Ansu Kabia and Martin Klebba will also appear in the movie. Snow White was previously scheduled to premiere in theaters this past spring, but the strikes organized by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA over the course of last summer caused Disney to move the release of the upcoming fantasy tale.

Marc Webb was selected by the studio as the director of Snow White even before the pandemic happened, just to show how long the project has been in development at Disney. The filmmaker previously worked on The Amazing Spider-Man movies, where Andrew Garfield stepped into the shoes of the fearless hero. Webb gained plenty of critical acclaim thanks to his work on (500 Days of Summer). Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel starred in the romantic comedy about a guy who got the wrong idea from his romantic relationship. Webb stepped away from major studio productions for a few years, before signing up to bring Snow White to life for a new generation of Disney fans.

Who Wrote 'Snow White'?

Image via Disney

The screenplay for Snow White was written by Erin Cressida Wilson and Greta Gerwig. That is correct, the woman who directed the biggest movie of 2023, Barbie, is involved in the upcoming adaptation of the timeless animated classic. Snow White will also continue the studio's trend of bringing their vault of animated stories to life through a new medium. Following the success of The Lion King, The Jungle Book and Beauty and the Beast, there's no stopping Disney's momentum when it comes to making their classic fairy tales take the leap from animation into live-action.

Snow White premieres in theaters on March 21, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.