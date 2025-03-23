Dented by weeks, if not months, of controversy, Disney’s Snow White debuted worldwide to mixed reviews and muted audience response. This resulted in underwhelming box office numbers, with Snow White falling way short of expectations for a movie of its size. The movie made an estimated $43 million domestically this weekend, and another $44 million from overseas markets. This resulted in a global debut of $87 million. Directed by Marc Webb, who previously dabbled in mega-budget studio entertainment with his two Spider-Man films, Snow White is a remake of the 1937 Disney animated classic. Controversy has surrounded the film for quite some time now, beginning with chatter around its “woke” updates; the negativity only got worse due to comments made by its two stars, Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot.

The two actors are perceived to have opposing political views, which appears to have influenced audiences on either side of the spectrum. But the film’s underwhelming box office performance can simply be blamed on its quality. Snow White currently sits at a “rotten” 43% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, having earned a B+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences. This is subpar for Disney’s live-action remakes, which, regardless of critical reception, typically please audiences. The low CinemaScore also suggests a dull theatrical run; it has been observed that higher grades result in longer legs at the box office.

Snow White’s $45 million debut is in the same range as Tim Burton’s Dumbo, which ultimately ended its theatrical run with around $350 million worldwide. Snow White’s debut also fell short of Cinderella and Maleficent’s opening weekend hauls, which fell in the high-$60 million range. At the very peak of the Disney live-action remake pyramid are Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King, which grossed over $170 million and more than $190 million in their debut weekends. Both movies also cracked the $1 billion mark in global box office revenue, as did the live-action remake of Aladdin. More recently, Mufasa: The Lion King opened with $35 million domestically, but eventually passed the $250 million mark.

'Snow White' Cost a Queen's Ransom to Produce