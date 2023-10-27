Walt Disney Studios has joined in the release date pushback from the SAG-AFTRA strike, and delayed its upcoming live-action adaptation of Snow White a full year to 2025. However, the studio has provided a preview of what fans might expect when the film finally does come out, as Disney has unveiled a first look at the film, starring Rachel Zegler as the titular Disney princess.

The image depicts Zegler in the iconic dress of Snow White, surrounded by the film's notable Seven Dwarves. The dwarves themselves will be CGI creations, as can be seen in the image. As of now, only casting for one of them has been revealed: Grumpy, who will be voiced by Martin Klebba. The first look shows Snow White in what is likely her home in the woods. Other cast members in the film include Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen and Ansu Kabia as the Huntsman. Andrew Burnap will also be portraying a new character called Jonathan.

While the original 1937 Snow White and the Seven Dwarves — the first full-length animated film — focused heavily on the dynamic between Snow White and the prince, Zegler has said that this new adaptation will not follow this formula. Rather, Zegler previously told Extra that this new film would have "a different approach to what I'm sure a lot of people will assume is a love story." The creative team behind the film have similarly promised that Snow White will be updated to modern times.

Snow White is Another Casualty of the SAG-AFTRA Strike

Snow White is the latest in a long line of films to be delayed as a result of the ongoing actor's strike, as Hollywood players continue to pine for fairer working conditions amid studio pushback. Disney also announced that its animated film Elio from its subsidiary Pixar has also been delayed a full year, and will now premiere in June 2025. Warner Bros., Paramount, and Sony have all similarly delayed their tentpoles by months, with Mission Impossible 8 and Kraven the Hunter among the casualties.

Snow White is directed by Marc Webb, who is helming the film from a screenplay by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson. It is produced by Russell Allen and Marc Platt for his Marc Platt Productions banner and Walt Disney Pictures.

Snow White is now slated to be released in the United States on March 21, 2025.